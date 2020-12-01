Bengals rookie QB Burrow to have knee surgery this week

CINCINNATI, OHIO – OCTOBER 04: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after the 33-25 win against Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he expects injured quarterback Joe Burrow to have knee surgery sometime this week.

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow will head out West this week to have reconstructive knee surgery on his ACL performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache of Kerlan-Jobe in LA. He is expected to make a full recovery. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2020

Taylor said the surgery on Burrow’s damaged left knee is set for midweek, but he declined to share any other details.

Burrow’s promising rookie season ended Nov. 22.

The top overall draft pick by the Bengals is expected to be ready to play again sometime next season.