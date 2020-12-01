Bengals rookie QB Burrow to have knee surgery this week

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he expects injured quarterback Joe Burrow to have knee surgery sometime this week.
Taylor said the surgery on Burrow’s damaged left knee is set for midweek, but he declined to share any other details.
Burrow’s promising rookie season ended Nov. 22.
The top overall draft pick by the Bengals is expected to be ready to play again sometime next season.
