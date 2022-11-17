MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Just over a week after being named the United Soccer League’s Championship Coach of the Year, Ben Pirmann has stepped down as coach of Memphis 901 FC.

This comes after Pirmann led the 901 to the best season in franchise history with 21 wins and 68 points, good for second in the Eastern Conference.

The first home playoff game and first playoff win in franchise history.

But it’s not like Pirmann won’t be coaching in the USL next year. He’ll just be coaching against 901 FC.

Pirmann announced Thursday he is the new head coach of the Charleston Battery.

“I am very excited to be joining the Charleston Battery,” said Pirmann. “From the leadership and what this club stands for, to the history and their flat-out ability to win, there’s no more perfect place than Charleston. We want to win, we want to play exciting football.”

In a statement released Thursday by Memphis 901 FC, the team seems to have made every effort to keep Pirmann.

“After lengthy conversations with Principal Owner Peter Freund, who expressed his and the entire organization’s deep desire to keep Ben Pirmann at 901 FC, given his outstanding contributions to the club, and after offering a new, multi-year, precedent-setting contract, Ben informed the club that, though he was appreciative, he no longer wished to stay in the City of Memphis. We share in your disappointment. We respect and honor Ben’s decision and wish him the best in his future endeavors and are grateful for his contributions to Memphis 901 FC.” 901 FC President Craig Unger.