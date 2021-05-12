Ben Pirmann instilling ‘grit and grind’ into 901FC in first season at the helm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Grizzlies aren’t the only Memphis team with grit and grind.

“I’m from the city of Detroit,” said 901FC head coach Ben Pirmann. “Memphis has this blue-collar mentality, and our team is going to have that.”

“Regardless of the last two seasons, we’re putting that aside to focus on this season,” said defender Raul Gonzalez. “To have this new team, this new era, coach players and make a big statement this year.”

Like Gonzalez said, this team looks a lot different this year, 14 newcomers to the rosters and the Pirmann era has officially begun.

Despite the changes, this team has just clicked right away.

“I would say the togetherness, the togetherness,” said veteran midfielder Lester Paul. “I think the coaching staff, together with the GM and everyone – they did a great job in finding these guys who come in and put whatever piece they have and it’s coming together.”

They are not quite where they want to be and that’s because of their short roster and even shorter preseason. But, that grit and grind is what’s keeping them going.

Pirmann said, “What we need to do every single day is put in the work, keep ourselves organized, not beat ourselves and have the willingness and desire to outwork our opponent and really look at them and say ‘hey, you guys don’t really have a chance because we’re together as a group, we’re going to outwork you and we’re going to play football.”

With the goal of the first winning season in franchise history and maybe a playoff berth to boot.

901FC kicks off the regular season with five straight away games — first stop in Alabama taking on Birmingham Legion FC Saturday May 15 at 3:30 p.m.