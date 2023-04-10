OXFORD, Miss. – New Rebels coach Chris Beard lands his first portal pick-up Monday.

Former Georgetown guard Brandon Murray committing to Beard and the Rebels.

The 6’5”, 225-pound Murray averaged just under 14 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Hoyas last season.

This after beginning his college career in the SEC at LSU, earning All-freshman honors.

Murray joins a Rebel backcourt in a bit of disarray with Memphian Matthew Murrell testing the NBA waters while maintaining his college eligibility and Amaree Abram in the portal.