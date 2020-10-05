BCS QB Michael Dallas hopes to become two-sport college athlete

EADS, Tenn. (WREG) — In week six, Briarcrest Christian quarterback Michael Dallas accounted for nine touchdowns in the Saints 63-28 win over Harding Academy.

He threw for 418 yards and had another 136 on the ground.

Dallas is committed to play baseball at Kentucky. He told Saints head coach Brian Stewart this spring he now wants to play college football, too.

“I’ve never thought I could but these last two years it’s been a mental thing that maybe I could, so I don’t want to miss out on an opportunity,” Dallas said.

It’s an opportunity Stewart said in reach for his starting quarterback.

“He can throw the ball at different arm levels to get the football distributed,” said Stewart. “If you let it go right here a lineman can knock it down. He has such good vision that he can see a defensive lineman’s hand and he knows where to let the ball go down here to get it to where it needs to get to.”

And, that’s because of baseball. Dallas said the two sports compliment each other.

“Playing baseball helps me a lot playing football,” said Dallas. “Playing football helps me a lot in baseball, especially in the throws. The type of arm actions I use in football, I think that’s almost 100 percent baseball throws that I make from short stop in the games.”

The Saints are 4-3 so far this season, but Dallas said he can’t take all the credit for Briarcrest Christian’s success.

“I think me playing well is a part of my offensive lineman and my receivers getting after it every week.”

“I don’t think any team has had the chemistry that we’ve had especially the fact that we didn’t think we would have a football season. So, we’re playing with a little more of an edge.”

The Saints fell to Nashville’s Lipscomb Academy in week seven, they’re scheduled to host Manassas Friday.