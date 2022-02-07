MEMPHIS – After returning home to Michigan late last week to see a specialist about his injured back, Emoni Bates is back in Memphis and back with the Tigers, though his playing status is still in question.

On his radio show Monday night, Penny Hardaway announced that Bates had returned to the team but did not practice, instead, getting treatment on a back issue that’s been troubling Bates for the past few weeks.

As he’s done all season with injuries, Hardaway says he won’t rush Bates back even with the Tigers getting set to face a huge five game stretch, beginning with Tulane on Wednesday night.

“He’ll get back into the fold. We’ll see what happens with his back and how much he can do,” Hardaway said. “Whenever he’s ready, we’ll be ready for him.”