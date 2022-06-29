MEMPHIS – What’s been talked about for weeks, maybe longer, finally has a resolution and no, Emoni Bates will not be back for a second season with the Tigers.

Bates announcing on Wednesday that he is transferring to Eastern Michigan.

Heading back home as he grew up in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

After putting his name in the transfer portal, there were rumors that Bates might make a return to the U of M. Penny Hardaway downplayed those reports on Monday and now, Bates is officially gone after the 6’9″ forward averaged almost ten points and 3 rebounds in the blue and gray last year before missing the last 12 games of the regular season with a back injury.

Ending up at Eastern Michigan, quite a fall for one of the nation’s top recruits. Number one in the Class of 2022 before Bates reclassified into the Class of 2021.