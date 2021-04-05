Barnes fills one of the vacancies on his coaching staff at Tennessee

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes directs his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KNOXVILLE — Tennessee coach Rick Barnes has filled one of the openings on his staff by hiring Rod Clark as an assistant.

Barnes announced the hiring Monday after losing two assistants to head coaching jobs.

Clark has only coached two seasons in college basketball but has worked with players like Tyrese Maxey and Shaq Harrison in the NBA and Drew Timme, now an All-American at Gonzaga. Barnes says Tennessee wasn’t the only high-major program that wanted Clark but Clark thankfully wanted to be at Tennessee.

Clark coached at Austin Peay this season and Illinois-Chicago before that.