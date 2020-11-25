Banged-up Titans lean on next man up before Colts’ rematch

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry reacts after taking a hit while running with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are testing the NFL’s cliche of “next man up.”

Three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan is out for the season with a torn ACL and his replacement now is on injured reserve. The Titans also have a pair of three-time Pro Bowlers on injured reserve in punter Brett Kern and linebacker Jadeveon Clowney. Starting cornerback Adoree Jackson has yet to play.

A total of 10 Titans currently are on injured reserve as they prepare to visit Indianapolis for the top spot in the AFC South. Coach Mike Vrabel says being ready is the definition of a pro.