CLEVELAND – All-Star Weekend tips off Friday night in Cleveland with a heavy dose of Memphis Grizzlies.

Of course, we all know Ja Morant is one of the headliners on Sunday night.

But before that, Desmond Bane was in the spotlight along with many of the NBA’s top rookies and second year players.

Bane set to take part in a revamped Rising Stars game before taking his shot in the three point contest during All-Star Saturday night and leave it to Bane to learn a thing or two from Morant when it comes to disrespect as he plans to prove something this weekend.

That he’s as good or better than many of these other players…drafted before him.

“Definitely always carry that chip on my shoulder. A lot of these guys, in this room, they came up together. Maybe through the McDonald’s All-American Game. All those different camps and things like that. I didn’t have those privileges,” Bane said. “But I’m here now and showing that I’m here to stay. This is a credit to my hard work and how far I’ve came as a player. To be here, to be surrounded by all these guys, have respect from these guys, means a lot to me for sure.”

The NBA’s Rising Stars Game tips off Friday at 8pm.