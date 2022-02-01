MEMPHIS – Ja Morant won’t be the only Memphis Grizzly in Cleveland for this month’s NBA All-Star Game.

Fellow backcourt mate Desmond Bane, selected Tuesday to participate in the Rising Stars game that tips off All-Star weekend.

Bane is top 12 in the NBA in both three pointers made and three point percentage while also averaging over 18 points a game for the Grizzlies in his second season out of TCU.

We will also find out on Thursday if Jaren Jackson Junior gets selected as a reserve and joins Morant, a starter, in the February 20th All-Star Game.