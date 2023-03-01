HOUSTON — Desmond Bane scored 30 points and Ja Morant added 20 as the Memphis Grizzlies breezed by the Houston Rockets 113-99. Morant wasn’t nearly as dominant against Houston as he was Tuesday night when he scored 28 of his 39 points in the third quarter of a win over the Lakers. But he also had seven assists and seven rebounds Wednesday night without playing in the fourth quarter to help the Grizzlies to their third straight victory. The Rockets got 20 points from Jalen Green and 19 from Kenyon Martin Jr. as they dropped their 11th in a row.

