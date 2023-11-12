LOS ANGELES — Desmond Bane scored 27 points and the Memphis Grizzlies won for the second time this season, beating the reeling Los Angeles Clippers 105-101 on Sunday. Memphis improved to 2-8 while waiting for All-Star guard Ja Morant to return from a 25-game suspension next month. Luke Kennard hit four 3-pointers and scored 13 points off the bench against his old team. Paul George scored 26 points, Norman Powell added 20 and Russell Westbrook had 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists on his 35th birthday, but the Clippers dropped their fifth in a row. James Harden had 11 points. Hehit a tying 3-pointer with 1:33 left but missed another in the closing seconds.

