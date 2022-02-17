CLEVELAND – The Grizzlies duo of Desmond Bane and Ja Morant are ready to take over Cleveland this weekend for the All-Star Game and while Morant will be center stage Sunday night with the rest of the NBA’s biggest names, it’s bane that’s actually pulling double duty over the next two days.

Friday night, Bane is taking part in the revamped Rising Stars game and then on All-Star Saturday night, Bane is one of eight players participating in the three point contest.

He’s just the fifth Grizzly ever to take part in the event and if his last game is any indication, when Bane knocked down a career best seven triples against the Blazers, Bane could and should win.

He’s already been practicing for the 3-point contest heading into Cleveland.

“I got a little chance to in Charlotte. Darko (Rajakovic) had the racks out and I was able to test it out,” Bane said. “Kind of get a feel for it. Get my routine in place. Just figure out where I’ll put the money ball at. All that good stuff. I feel like I’m prepared for it.”

All-Star festivities begin with Bane and the Rising Stars game, Friday at 8 pm.