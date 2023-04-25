MEMPHIS – Down 3-1 and facing elimination, the Memphis Grizzlies are back home and still remain steadfast in their opinion that their series against the L.A. Lakers is far from over, despite the long odds they face heading into Wednesday night’s game five.

Missing out on a huge opportunity Monday night to even up the series and regain homecourt advantage, Desmond Bane actually said in the postgame that he feels good. And why not.

While they still have to win three games over a five day stretch, one thing this Memphis team has always been is resilient… and prideful.

That’s why Bane expects a return trip to L.A. for a game six.

“We get a chance to go back home. We had the best record at home this season. So go protect your home floor. We got two opportunities there. In order to win a series, you’re going to have to win one game on the road,” Bane said. “We come back here for game six, we’ll come with the right edge and right mentality and steal one on the road and then, see what happens in the game 7.”

“We keep fighting. I mean, that’s what we do. You don’t want to be down three-one. Series isn’t over. Our whole focus is getting home. Then just focus on just winning one game. That’s all you can control right now,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “So going out there and just playing our best basketball, it’s time. We got to play our best game yet to date and it’s gotta to be in game five.”

A game five that tips off at FedExForum, Wednesday night at 6:30.