MEMPHIS – Never doubt Penny Hardaway when it comes to recruiting.

Never. Ever.

The Tigers’ sixth year coach has done it again, landing the missing piece to what’s turning out to be arguably the best roster he’s ever had as Tigers head coach.

Grad transfer and prized point guard Jahvon Quinerly committing to Hardaway and the Tigers giving the U of M an experienced floor leader,. one who spent the past three seasons at Alabama.

Quinerly becomes the eighth transfer to join the Tigers program and the second, along with Louisiana big man Jordan Brown, to pick Memphis in less than three weeks.

The addition of Quinerly to run the point leaves the future of Hardaway’s top recruit, five-star point guard Mikey Williams in serious question. Williams is still facing six felony gun charges in California and has yet to make it to campus.

Odds are he won’t, though Williams’ Instagram account Thursday night did show a picture of him and Quinerly under the caption — ‘Can’t wait for this backcourt.’