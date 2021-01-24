Balanced scoring and a career day from Moussa Cisse leads Tigers to second straight AAC win

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Memphis Tigers rode a big first half and balanced scoring to their second straight American Athletic Conference win, beating East Carolina Sunday 80-53 to open a stretch of five games in eleven days.

Freshman Moussa Cisse scored a career high 15 points and pulled down 9 rebounds, one of seven Tigers to score at least 8 points in the win over the Pirates.

The U of M used an early 18 to 2 run to take control, hitting eight of their season high-tying eleven three-pointers in a 49-point first half that sent the Tigers to the lockers up by 31.

Boogie Ellis had 11 points and DeAndre Williams chipped in 10 as the Tigers improve to 8-5, 4-2 in the AAC.

Memphis hosts SMU on Tuesday at FedExForum.