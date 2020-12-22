Bailey leads No. 8 Tennessee over winless Saint Joseph’s

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes talks with guard Santiago Vescovi during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee won 66-45. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Victor Bailey scored 18 points and No. 8 Tennessee beat winless Saint Joseph’s 102-66. Bailey was one of six players who scored in double figures for the Volunteers.

Santiago Vescovi had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Yves Pons added 13 points and nine rebounds. Keon Johnson had 12 points, and John Fulkerson and Jaden Springer each scored 10. Ryan Daly topped the Hawks with 13 points.