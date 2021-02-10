Back to back Top Ten wins at home for the Rebels

Mississippi guard Luis Rodriguez celebrates following his team’s win over Missouri in an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

OXFORD, Miss. — Jarkel Joiner scored 21 points to help Mississippi beat No. 10 Missouri 80-59.

Devontae Shuler and Luis Rodriguez added 15 points apiece as the Rebels (11-8, 6-6 Southeastern Conference), extended their winning streak to three games that includes wins over No. 16 Tennessee and the No. 10 Tigers.

Mississippi used a 17-2 run that spanned the final two minutes of the first half and the opening three minutes of the second half to build an insurmountable 51-37 lead. The Rebels led by as many as 22 points midway in the second half as Missouri never seriously threatened again.

Dru Smith led Missouri (13-4, 6-4) with 17 points as the loss snapped a three-game winning streak