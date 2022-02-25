MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Good news from the bubble as according to ESPN’S Joe Lunardi, Thursday night’s win over Temple put the Tigers back into the field of 68.

But just barely.

The Tigers, Lunardi’s last team in as they head into another must win game Sunday against Wichita State where Penny Hardaway is looking for a repeat performance from soon to be lottery pick Jalen Duren.

The Tigers prized freshman dominating the Owls to the tune of a career high 22 points, 17 of which came in the first half when Temple tried and failed to guard the 6-11 talent…one on one.

Duren also played a career best 34 minutes meaning the Tigers best player was on the floor for the most minutes.

“Definitely, seeing one guy on me and me, with the confidence in my game, I don’t think one person can stop me, down low. So yeah, when I saw that, I just knew I had to dominate,” Duren said. “Just understanding college more, the game of the college basketball more. Understanding where my spots are going to be. Where I’m able to score the ball at and just how teams are going to guard me.”

“He’s just going to keep getting better. He just does a lot of things. He’s a huge presence,” said Tigers forward DeAndre Williams. “He gets rebounds. He blocks shots. When he do those type things in a game, it elevates the team.”

Tigers and Shockers tip off Sunday at 1:30.