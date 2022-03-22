MEMPHIS – He’s been on campus for over a year but Tuesday, the first time quarterback Grant Gunnell spoke with the media as the Tigers held their second day of spring practice.

The former Arizona transfer was expected to be the starter last year before an achilles injury cost him the entire season and opened the door for true freshman Seth Henigan.

All Henigan did was become the first freshman in school history to throw for over 3000 yards.

But instead of transferring again, Gunnell stayed at the U of M and while Henigan is still the starter, Gunnell plans to give the Tiger coaching staff something to think about.

“I haven’t played football since, I think, last fall camp. First two weeks. I’m still getting back in there, being able to process things full speed,” Gunnell said. “Takes awhile but I’m getting there. Felt great out there.”

Henigan knows competition only makes everyone better.

“That just ensures that you’re getting better every single day because there’s another dude who has played division one football before. Who’s a guy, a dude,” Henigan said. “So you can’t get complacent at all.”

After 15 months on campus, we finally know what attracted Gunnell to this Memphis program.

“It was a very easy decision, actually. It’s a funny story. In high school, my Dad actually sat on a plane next to Silverfield when he was O-line coach here, so when I entered the portal, we had a connection with Silverfield. I knew what he stood for and what kind of program he wanted to build. It was a really easy decision with the offense. Being Norvell’s offense, I know the numbers and what it’s done for quarterbacks.”