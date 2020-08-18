Autozone Liberty Bowl remains on track despite Covid issues in college football

Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry (10) hands off to fullback Jamale Carothers (34) in the first half of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game against Kansas State Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MEMPHIS — With the SEC, Big 12 and the American Athletic Conference still scheduled to play this year, the Autozone Liberty Bowl, a New Year’s tradition in Memphis, also plans to hold it’s game, as scheduled.

While other bowls are left looking for teams now that the Big Ten and Pac-12 won’t play this fall, the Autozone Liberty Bowl doesn’t have that problem.

What it does have, like the rest of us, is Covid concerns that could lead to issues down the road.

For now though, it’s business as usual.

“We’re going to make sure there’s a safe environment, number one but we’re going to honor the tradition and history of this game here. The seventh oldest bowl game,” said Autozone Liberty Bowl Executive Director Steve Ehrhart. “It does have such a great impact in our community. It features St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. It’s very important for us. We have a full staff and a very committed title sponsor with Autozone so we’re moving full speed ahead. Now, if we have to make changes and be flexible this challenging year then we’ll do that but we’re full speed ahead and ready to have this great event in our 61st year.”