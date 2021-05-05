Autozone Liberty Bowl names new President

Memphis – Chris Moore, who has co-chaired the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Golf Classic for 27 consecutive years, has been elected President of the 2021 AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Moore is a longtime board member and has spearheaded the annual golf tournament, which has contributed more than $3.5 million to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.



“One of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl’s key missions is to showcase Memphis to the rest of the world through the various year-round community events conducted by the Association,” said Moore. “It’s

an honor and privilege to serve as the 2021 President, as the AutoZone Liberty Bowl shines a positive light on Memphis and continues to share the life-saving message of St. Jude Children’s

Research Hospital through our events during the year.”

