AutoZone Liberty Bowl honors Peyton Manning

Memphis, TN – Peyton Manning, the NFL’s only five-time Most Valuable Player and a 14-

time Pro Bowl selection, was the guest of honor and received the AutoZone Liberty

Bowl’s most prestigious recognition, the Distinguished Citizen Award tonight at an event

benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Manning’s father, Archie, received the

Distinguished Citizen Award in 2016.

The Mannings are the first father-son recipients of this award from the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

“The AutoZone Liberty Bowl has a long history of excellence and is one of the most

tradition-rich college football bowl games in America. To be recognized with the 2021

Distinguished Citizen Award by such an outstanding organization is a tremendous

honor,” said Manning. “Many exceptional American icons in business, sports and

entertainment have received this award, including Elvis Presley, Tony Dungy and my

father. I very much appreciate the AutoZone Liberty Bowl including me on this list of

incredible individuals.”

“Peyton joins a decades-long list of renowned Americans who have distinguished

themselves and reached the pinnacle in their chosen field,” said Steve Ehrhart,

Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. “We are proud to include Peyton

among the luminaries who have been honored by the AutoZone Liberty Bowl over our

63-year history.”