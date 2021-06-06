AutoZone Liberty Bowl honors Peyton Manning

Memphis, TN – Peyton Manning, the NFL’s only five-time Most Valuable Player and a 14-
time Pro Bowl selection, was the guest of honor and received the AutoZone Liberty
Bowl’s most prestigious recognition, the Distinguished Citizen Award tonight at an event
benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Manning’s father, Archie, received the
Distinguished Citizen Award in 2016.
The Mannings are the first father-son recipients of this award from the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
“The AutoZone Liberty Bowl has a long history of excellence and is one of the most
tradition-rich college football bowl games in America. To be recognized with the 2021
Distinguished Citizen Award by such an outstanding organization is a tremendous
honor,” said Manning. “Many exceptional American icons in business, sports and
entertainment have received this award, including Elvis Presley, Tony Dungy and my
father. I very much appreciate the AutoZone Liberty Bowl including me on this list of
incredible individuals.”
“Peyton joins a decades-long list of renowned Americans who have distinguished
themselves and reached the pinnacle in their chosen field,” said Steve Ehrhart,
Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. “We are proud to include Peyton
among the luminaries who have been honored by the AutoZone Liberty Bowl over our
63-year history.”