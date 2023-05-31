MEMPHIS – If you’re looking to make your New Year’s plans… six months early, may I suggest the seventh oldest bowl game in the country, played right here in Memphis.

The 65th Autozone Liberty Bowl will be played this year on Friday, December 29th and kick off at 2:30 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Another coveted spot for Memphis to help kickstart a huge weekend of football.. college and pro.

The game will again pit teams from the SEC and the Big XII.

It’ll be hard to top last year’s Autozone Liberty Bowl. That triple overtime thriller won by Arkansas over Kansas in a game that set or tied 24 bowl game records.