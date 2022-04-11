NEW YORK –

“With the third pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, the Washington Mystics select Shakira Austin from the University of Mississippi.”

The Rebels’ Shakira Austin is heading home.

Growing up outside Washington D.C. in Virginia, Austin going third overall to the Washington Mystics Monday night in the WNBA Draft after the All-SEC forward averaged 15 points, nine boards and two blocks this season, leading the Rebels to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007.

Austin joins Armintie Price as the highest draft pick in Rebels history and the first Rebel drafted since 2010.

“Listen, I feel like I got lucky. To be in a position to learn from vets and people who you just look up to as role players, it’s just an amazing feeling. I feel like this opportunity is going to bring the best out of me, and I’m ready to just start a career in D.C., back home. It’s just an honor,” Austin said on draft night. “People who play like me in the league right now who are 6-5 and versatile, they’re successful. They’re in All-Star Games. Just staying true to myself, continuing to believe in myself.”

Also hearing her name called in the three round WNBA Draft was the Lady Vols Rae Burrell who was selected ninth overall by the Los Angeles Sparks.