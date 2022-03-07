Jackson, Miss. (March 7, 2022) – The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum today announced the winners of their annual basketball awards.

The awards sponsored by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the Pearl River Resort went to Shakira Austin of Ole Miss for the Gillom Trophy and to Iverson Molinar of Mississippi State for the Howell Trophy.

Both players topped the other finalists point totals in a vote from state-wide media covering basketball. This was the 18th presentation of the Howell Trophy for men and the 15th selection of the Gillom Trophy winner.

Shakira Austin was the Lady Rebels leading scorer and rebounder during the season that has seen the team win 23 games so far. Shakira averaged 15.4 points per game and lead the team with 271 rebounds. She received the award over Ameshya Williams-Holliday of Jackson State and Anastasia Hayes of Mississippi State. Austin was also awarded the 2021 Gillom Trophy last spring.

Iverson Molinar the Bulldog’s top scorer received the Howell Trophy outdistancing Tyler Stevenson of Southern Miss and Jarkel Joiner of Ole Miss for the honor. Molinar scored 16.7 points per game for Ben Howland’s team.