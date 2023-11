FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Auburn clinched bowl eligibility behind four touchdowns from Payton Thorne and a defense that held Arkansas to 255 yards in a 48-10 win. The Tigers led 14-0 after the game’s first two series thanks to a 75-yard opening drive capped by a 12-yard run by Thorne. Arkansas punted on its first drive and Keionte Scott returned it 74 yards for another touchdown.

