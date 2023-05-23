ARLINGTON, Tenn. – As Spring Fling got started Tuesday over in Murfreesboro, one of the better stories at this year’s state tournament is the Arlington Lady Tiger softball team.

The Tigers are not only loading up for their first trip to state since 2016, this is an Arlington team that finally got over the hump.

The seventh time was the charm.

Arlington finally making it to state after coming up one win, one run short… each of the last six years. They also lost a number of their best players before the season and are still alive in search of that state title.

“We went through a lot of offseason adversity. We lost a lot of key players from last year and we had to fill, we replaced our entire infield and one outfield position,” said Arlington coach Brandon Morgan. “To watch these girls rally around each other after coming up short, one run, six years in a row. To find a way to get it done this year, it’s what you do this for.”