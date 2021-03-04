Arlington High girls basketball team on probation after alleged assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The girls’ basketball program at Arlington High School is being placed on restrictive probation through 2022 after an incident that injured a Dyer County coach Tuesday.

The girls’ basketball program is being fined a total of $2,000.00. Their head coach will be suspended for the next two games, among other measures.

According to the TSSAA, which handed down the disciplinary action, a juvenile allegedly assaulted Coach Derrick McCord at a game, knocking him down and striking him on the ground several times. Others may have been involved.

The juvenile was identified as the son of Arlington girls basketboall coach Ashley Shields, the TSSAA said.

McCord was taken to the hospital after the game. He pressed charges, and the young man was taken into custody.

“The March 2nd occurrence reflected a failure of adequate security in the proper places and an absence of sportsmanship,” TSSAA wrote.