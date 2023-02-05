COLUMBIA, S.C. – Arkansas only made two field goals inside the final three minutes, but both were go-ahead baskets – one by Ricky Council IV and one by Anthony Black – to lead the Razorbacks to a 65-63 victory over South Carolina Saturday afternoon at Colonial Life Arena.

Arkansas won its first true road game of the season, won its fourth-straight SEC game, and evened its conference record to 5-5 (16-7 overall).

While Arkansas led for 34:27, compared to 3:45 by the Gamecocks, the Razorbacks saw a 12-point second-half lead slip away thanks to a 10-0 USC run. Josh Gray capped the run with two free throws for a 59-58 Gamecock lead with 4:03 to play. Black ended the run with a pair of free throws.

Gray answered with a jumper to put USC back on top by one with 2:36 left. Council came back with a nifty finger roll in the lane to put the Hogs back on top. However, Gray once again answered with a dunk. On the ensuing possession, Black gave Arkansas another one-point lead (64-63) with a layup with 1:21 left. Neither team scored until Black sank a free throw with two seconds left to provide the final score, 65-63.

Jalen Graham led Arkansas with 16 points of the bench. Davonte Davis tied his career-high with four 3-pointers for the second straight game and scored 15 points. Black and Council added 13 and 10, respectively. Jordan Walsh tied his career high with 10 rebounds.

Gray and Meechie Johnson each scored 20 for USC and Hayden Brown had 10. The Gamecocks’ leading scorer, Gregory “GG” Jackson II only managed nine points.

Arkansas stays on the road to face Kentucky in Rupp Arena on Tuesday (Feb. 7). Tipoff is set for 9 pm 9ET)/8 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on ESPN.