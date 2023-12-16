NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Tramon Mark scored 17 points and Arkansas edged Lipscomb 69-66 on Saturday despite giving up all but one point of a 20-point second-half lead. The Bisons (7-6) went on a 17-0 run to get within a point with 4 1/2 minutes remaining. Davonte Davis’ driving layup had Arkansas (7-4) ahead by three with 23 seconds left and Owen McCormack missed open 3-pointers on the Bisons’ final two possessions. Arkansas’ Makhi Mitchell finished with 12 points and Jalen Graham 11. Will Pruitt scored 15 points, McCormack had 13 points and 12 rebounds, Joe Anderson scored 11 points and A.J. McGinnis added 10 for Lipscomb

