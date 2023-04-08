Nolan Arenado hit his 300th career homer, Jordan Walker also went deep and the St. Louis Cardinals won 6-0 at Milwaukee on Saturday to end their four-game skid and snap the Brewers’ six-game winning streak. Arenado and Walker hit two-run shots off Eric Lauer (1-1) in the third inning to give the Cardinals a 6-0 advantage. Jordan Montgomery (2-0) made it stand by striking out nine and allowing three hits and two walks in seven shutout innings.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Evening News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now