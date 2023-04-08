Nolan Arenado hit his 300th career homer, Jordan Walker also went deep and the St. Louis Cardinals won 6-0 at Milwaukee on Saturday to end their four-game skid and snap the Brewers’ six-game winning streak. Arenado and Walker hit two-run shots off Eric Lauer (1-1) in the third inning to give the Cardinals a 6-0 advantage. Jordan Montgomery (2-0) made it stand by striking out nine and allowing three hits and two walks in seven shutout innings.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction