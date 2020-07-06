Area football teams return to practice. Some but not all in Memphis.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — After the end of a two week dead period, many area high school football teams going back to work today.

Many but not all.

Under the watchful eye of second year coach Joe Rocconi, the Collierville Dragons were on the field early Monday morning, practicing but under heavy safety restrictions. Those include temperature checks and social distancing, not to mention no pads and no contact.

“It’s made us think outside the box and come up with creative ways to be as similar, I guess, as we could, with the restrictions,” Joe Rocconi said. “No contact. Nothing close so we’re actually, we’ve run plays, six foot splits. It kind of sounds like a joke but our lineman are six feet away from another guy. Now, we’re not going to have six foot splits in a game,” Rocconi said.

“Mainly, we’re just focused on conditioning. A little bit of weightlifting and just getting our guys ready for a season.”

But the fields at Shelby County schools remain empty.

Those teams are still not allowed to practice…at least not yet.