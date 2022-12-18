INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Cameron Dicker connected on a 43-yard field goal with 4 seconds remaining, and the Los Angeles Chargers bolstered their hopes for a playoff spot with a 17-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans. The Titans appeared to force overtime after Ryan Tannehill scored on a 1-yard QB sneak with 48 seconds remaining, but the Chargers went 52 yards in six plays. Mike Williams had the key play on the drive with a 35-yard reception between two Tennessee defenders at the Titans’ 20-yard line. Dicker came on and booted his third game-winner of the season and second with the Chargers.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Evening News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now