FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Ricky Council scored 25 points and Joseph Pinion scored 13 off the bench as No. 13 Arkansas rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat No. 20 Missouri 74-68 on Wednesday night. Council, who entered as the SEC’s third-leading scorer, had just four points at halftime. Arkansas didn’t take the lead until 14:24 left after back-to-back buckets from Council and guard Devo Davis. Pinion followed with a 3-pointer and Missouri never led again. Davis joined Council and Pinion in double figures with 10 points. Sean East led Missouri with 13 points.
