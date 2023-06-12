CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey had a misdemeanor assault charge against him dropped in Texas after he completed a pretrial diversion program.

According to Harris County Court documents, Winfrey’s case was dismissed on June 9.

The 22-year-old Winfrey was arrested in April after he allegedly caused “bodily injury” during an argument with a woman he was dating.

Winfrey has had a turbulent tenure with Cleveland since the Browns drafted him in the fourth round in 2022 out of Oklahoma. He was disciplined by the team as a rookie last season on at least two occasions, and Winfrey acknowledged he needed to mature as a professional.

Last week, Winfrey and cornerback Greg Newsome II were robbed at gunpoint by six masked men in downtown Cleveland outside a nightclub. Neither player was hurt in the incident, which remains under investigation.

Winfrey remained inside the team’s facility last week for two days while the Browns practiced outdoors during minicamp. Coach Kevin Stefanski declined to say if Winfrey was being disciplined. He rejoined his teammates on the third day.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Winfrey is expected to be with the team at training camp next month. The Browns will practice the first week in West Virginia.

The Browns are hoping that Winfrey, who showed signs of being a productive player in 13 games last season, can be part of their defensive line rotation this season.

