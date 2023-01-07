KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin’s pursuit of Lindsey Vonn’s women’s World Cup wins record will go on for at least another day.

Shiffrin finished tied for sixth in a giant slalom on Saturday to end her winning streak at five races.

Shiffrin remained stuck on 81 career wins — one victory away from Vonn’s mark of 82 victories.

Valerie Grenier of Canada won the race. Marta Bassino was second and Petra Vlhova completed the podium.

Shiffrin can still match Vonn in another giant slalom scheduled for the same course on Sunday.

Already with seven wins this season, Shiffrin is also quickly approaching Ingemar Stenmark’s overall record — between men and women — of 86 victories.

Vonn retired four years ago when injuries ended her pursuit of Stenmark’s record.

