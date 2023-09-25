CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow shook off a lingering calf injury, throwing for 259 yards as the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 on Monday night to get their first win after starting the season with two losses.

Joe Mixon’s 14-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave the reigning AFC North champs their first lead of the season. Meanwhile, Logan Wilson picked off Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford twice and the Bengals sacked him six times.

Stafford threw a 1-yard scoring pass to Tutu Atwell with just over a minute left in the game, and the PAT got the Rams to within three points, but Mitchell Wilcox fell on the ensuing onside kick to seal the win for the Bengals (1-2).

Burrow seemed to get better as the game went on and completed passes to nine different receivers.

It wasn’t clear until just before the game whether Burrow would play. The star quarterback has been dealing with a calf injury but was a full participant in warmups without any obvious discomfort and went out for the Bengals’ first offensive series. The injury occurred early in training camp, and he aggravated it late in the Bengals’ loss to Baltimore last week. Burrow returned to practice on Thursday on a limited basis, and on Saturday the team listed him as questionable.

Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase had 12 catches for 141 yards, including a 43-yarder during a third-quarter drive that led to the third of four field goals in the game by Evan McPherson.

The Cincinnati defense was outstanding. Stafford was sacked twice by defensive end Trey Hendrickson, and Wilson intercepted him once in each half.

Stafford finished 18 for 39 for 269 yards as the Rams slipped to 1-2.

INJURIES

Rams: OL Alaric Jackson left late in the first half with a thigh injury and didn’t return. … OL Joe Noteboom (knee) went out in the third quarter and didn’t return.

UP NEXT

Rams: At Indianapolis (2-1) on Sunday.

Bengals: Plays Sunday at Tennessee (1-2).

___

