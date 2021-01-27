AP Source: New AD bringing Josh Heupel to join him at Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A person with knowledge of the situation says Josh Heupel is leaving UCF to become the next Tennessee football coach.

Tennessee hired Danny White away from UCF as its athletic director last Thursday and his first job was finding a new football coach to replace Jeremy Pruitt. The person says Heupel informed his staff Wednesday that he was heading to Tennessee.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made.

Heupel was 28-8 in three seasons at UCF.