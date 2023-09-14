MEMPHIS – Almost a month after losing former Grizzly Bonzi Wells to Georgia Tech, LeMoyne-Owen picks one of its own to replace him.

The Magicians hiring Antonio Harris to be their next men’s head basketball coach.

Harris has been head coach at his high school alma mater, Booker T. Washington for almost a decade and now leaves the Warriors to take over at his college alma mater.

Harris played for legendary coach Jerry Johnson at LeMoyne-Owen in the late 90’s after two years at Tennessee.

He will be officially introduced at the school on Friday.