Anthony’s 3-pointer gives Magic 112-111 win over Grizzlies

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) hits the winning basket in front of Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Cole Anthony made a 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds remaining, giving him a career-best 26 points, and the Orlando Magic defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 112-111 on Saturday night.

Anthony, a rookie who hit a game-winning shot earlier in the season against Minnesota, drilled the high-arching shot over the outstretched arm of Memphis’ Kyle Anderson. Anthony added eight rebounds and six assists for the Magic, who ended their home losing streak at nine games.

Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, while Ja Morant added 22 points and seven assists.