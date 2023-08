SAN FRANCISCO – One of the best receivers in Memphis Tigers history is getting another shot in the NFL.

Anthony Miller, a second round pick of the Chicago Bears back in 2018, signing a one year deal with the San Francisco 49ers Tuesday.

Miller spent three years in Chicago before moving on to the Texans and Steelers. He sat out all of 2022 in Pittsburgh on injured reserve.

Miller has career numbers of 140 catches for almost 16 hundred yards and 12 touchdowns, almost all of that with the Bears.