MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Anthony Edwards scored 24 points, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mike Conley each had 18 and the Minnesota Timberwolves routed the Memphis Grizzlies 119-97 on Sunday. Rudy Gobert added 13 points to help the Timberwolves win for the fourth time in the last five games. Conley added a season-high 10 assists and was 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 18 points. The Grizzlies lost their fourth straight dropped to 0-8 at home. The Timberwolves sit atop the Western Conference standings, while Memphis was struggling to stay out of the conference cellar, trying to maintain any competitiveness as it deals with injuries and the 25-game suspension of Ja Morant.

