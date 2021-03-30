Another step toward normalcy–tailgating will be allowed before Tigers’ Friday Night Stripes

MEMPHIS — The Memphis Tigers have passed the halfway point of spring practice as Tuesday marked practice number eight of the 15 allotted workouts with Friday Night Stripes, the Tigers annual spring game, just two weeks away.

With something else for Tiger fans to look forward to, Memphis Athletic Director Laird Veatch announcing that tailgating will be allowed at the Liberty Bowl for Friday Night Stripes.

With the return of spring, the spring game, even spring tailgating, it’s baby steps, but it feels like things are starting to return to normal and wouldn’t we all love a return to normalcy this fall.

“The hair on the back of my neck is starting to stand up because it does. Yeah, I want to get through spring ball and I want to have great summer workouts but, man, to think we have a chance to get back to normalcy,” said Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield. “With 59,864 fans in the Liberty Bowl, cheering us on. The tailgating. The Tiger Walk. That’s what makes college football so much fun.”

“I’m hoping and planning on us just getting back out there, opening up and making a go,” said Tigers Athletic Director Laird Veatch. “We will, of course, abide by the regulations like we have throughout the whole process but it certainly looks very optimistic right now. You feel it. You feel the energy coming back.”