Another slow starts leads to another loss for the Grizzlies

DALLAS — Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 20 of his 29 points in the first half, and the Dallas Mavericks returned from a weather-induced break with a 102-92 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Dallas was playing for the first time in eight days after two postponements because of a wintry weather blast in Texas. Luka Doncic scored 21 points in his first game since being a voted an All-Star starter for the second straight year.
Ja Morant scored 22 points for the Grizzlies, who fell behind big early again coming off a 31-point loss to Phoenix.