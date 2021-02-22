Another slow starts leads to another loss for the Grizzlies

Dallas Mavericks’ Josh Richardson (0) and Tim Hardaway Jr., right, celebrate a three-point basket scored by Hardaway in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Dallas, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS — Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 20 of his 29 points in the first half, and the Dallas Mavericks returned from a weather-induced break with a 102-92 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Dallas was playing for the first time in eight days after two postponements because of a wintry weather blast in Texas. Luka Doncic scored 21 points in his first game since being a voted an All-Star starter for the second straight year.

Ja Morant scored 22 points for the Grizzlies, who fell behind big early again coming off a 31-point loss to Phoenix.