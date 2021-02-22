Another slow starts leads to another loss for the Grizzlies

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Dallas Mavericks’ Josh Richardson (0) and Tim Hardaway Jr., right, celebrate a three-point basket scored by Hardaway in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Dallas, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS — Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 20 of his 29 points in the first half, and the Dallas Mavericks returned from a weather-induced break with a 102-92 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Dallas was playing for the first time in eight days after two postponements because of a wintry weather blast in Texas. Luka Doncic scored 21 points in his first game since being a voted an All-Star starter for the second straight year.

Ja Morant scored 22 points for the Grizzlies, who fell behind big early again coming off a 31-point loss to Phoenix.

How is TDOT doing keeping roads clear?
Great job
Not bad, could use improvement
Poor job
Created with Quiz Maker
click
How is MDOT doing keeping roads clear?
Great job
Not bad, could use improvement
Poor job
Make quizzes with QuizMaker

Latest News

More News