SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — What a freshman season for Memphian and former St. Agnes star Rachel Heck at Stanford.

Coming off individual titles at both the PAC 12 Championships and the NCAA regionals, Heck on Monday, took medalist honors again by winning the NCAA Women’s championship, finishing eight-under par to win by one to become just the ninth freshman ever to take home the title.

She’s also just the third player, ever, to sweep conference, regional and National Championships.