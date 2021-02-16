Another game postponed for the Tigers as Sunday’s game vs. Temple gets called off

MEMPHIS, TN – DECEMBER 29: Lester Quinones #11, DeAndre Williams #12 and Alex Lomax #2 of the Memphis Tigers huddle together against the South Florida Bulls during a game at FedExForum on December 29, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee. Memphis defeated South Florida 58-57. (Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS — The wait continues for the Memphis Tigers, who on Tuesday had a fourth straight game postponed because of those COVID-19 issues within the program.

Sunday’s home game against Temple…called off. It marks the second time this year a game against the Owls has been postponed.

And remember, it’s not just games that are being called off.

Due to those positive COVID cases, the Tigers haven’t even been able to practice since this pause began…last Wednesday.

Penny Hardaway saying on his radio show Monday night that he was hopeful the team, including those that tested positive and those in quarantine, could get back in the gym by Saturday.

That would put the Tigers in line to resume their season, a week from Wednesday at FedExForum against Tulane.