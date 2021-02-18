Allen, Valanciunas lead Grizzlies past Thunder 122-113

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant passes during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Feb.14, 2021. The Grizzlies won 124-110. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Grayson Allen and Jonas Valanciunas each scored 22 points, Ja Morant recorded his first triple-double of the season and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-113.

Six Memphis players scored in double figures. Kyle Anderson had 20 points, Dillon Brooks scored 17 and Morant finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for the third triple-double in his career.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 22 points in his return after missing four games with a left knee strain. Mike Muscala added 21 points, including 5-for-9 shooting from 3-point range.