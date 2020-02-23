Alabama rolls past Rebels

OXFORD, Miss. – John Petty Jr. scored 21 points, Jaden Shackelford had 18, and Kira Lewis Jr. added 17 to lead Alabama to a 103-78 victory over Mississippi.
Alabama continues to boast one of the best-producing offenses in the country, going 37 of 66 from the field, hitting 13 3-pointers and besting the Rebels 25-15 in assists.
Alex Reese chipped in 12 points, and the Tide bench scored 31.
Breein Tyree led the Rebels with 28 points but fouled out with just under 9 minutes left in the game.
Devontae Shuler had 21 points and Blake Hinson added 11 points.