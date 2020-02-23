Alabama rolls past Rebels

Mississippi head coach Kermit Davis yells to his players in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama at the Southeastern Conference tournament Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama won 62-57. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

OXFORD, Miss. – John Petty Jr. scored 21 points, Jaden Shackelford had 18, and Kira Lewis Jr. added 17 to lead Alabama to a 103-78 victory over Mississippi.

Alabama continues to boast one of the best-producing offenses in the country, going 37 of 66 from the field, hitting 13 3-pointers and besting the Rebels 25-15 in assists.

Alex Reese chipped in 12 points, and the Tide bench scored 31.

Breein Tyree led the Rebels with 28 points but fouled out with just under 9 minutes left in the game.

Devontae Shuler had 21 points and Blake Hinson added 11 points.